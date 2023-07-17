The men's tennis world no.1 Carlos Alcaraz won his first-ever Wimbledon men's singles title by defeating world no.2 Novak Djokovic 3-2 in the final on Sunday.

Djokovic began the game fast as he bagged the first set 6-1 at the Center Court. But the young Spaniard made a comeback and took the second set with a 7 -6 (8-6) tiebreak, then won the third set with a 6-1.

Despite the Serbian legend making a stand in the fourth set with 6-3, Alcaraz claimed the final set 6-4 and reached his second major title in his second final, after bagging the 2022 US Open.

Alcaraz, in the award ceremony, stated that Djokovic inspired him from a young age and added: "Since I was born, you were already winning tournaments."

Royal spectators

Djokovic congratulated his young opponent and said: "I thought I'll have trouble with you on the clay or hard court, not grass, but it's a different story from this year, obviously."

Djokovic, who has 23 grand slam titles, became the first player to reach 35 Grand Slam finals.

Spain's King Felipe VI also watched the match from the Royal Box, in clear support of 20-year-old Spaniard, Alcaraz.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, brought their children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, to watch the historic match at the Center Court.

Princess Kate, as the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, presented the trophy to Alcaraz.