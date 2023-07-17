Nine people have been killed and four others injured after a four-storey building collapsed in Egyptian capital, Cairo.

The building caved in at Hadayek el Kobba neighbourhood on Monday, Youm7 newspaper reported.

Civil defence forces rushed to the site to rescue trapped victims. According to Al-Ahram newspaper, rescuers are still searching for survivors under the debris of the collapsed building.

On Sunday, four people lost their lives and 13 others were injured in another building collapse in northern Egypt.

Last month, ten people were killed when their 13-storey building collapsed in the coastal city of Alexandria.

Building collapses are frequent in Egypt due to construction violations.