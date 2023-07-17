AFRICA
1 MIN READ
Nine people killed after building collapses in Egypt
Property owners violating construction regulations have been blamed for the collapse of buildings in Egypt.
Nine people killed after building collapses in Egypt
Search and rescue operation was ongoing on Monday after a four-storey building collapsed in Egypt's capital, Cairo. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 17, 2023

Nine people have been killed and four others injured after a four-storey building collapsed in Egyptian capital, Cairo.

The building caved in at Hadayek el Kobba neighbourhood on Monday, Youm7 newspaper reported.

Civil defence forces rushed to the site to rescue trapped victims. According to Al-Ahram newspaper, rescuers are still searching for survivors under the debris of the collapsed building.

On Sunday, four people lost their lives and 13 others were injured in another building collapse in northern Egypt.

Last month, ten people were killed when their 13-storey building collapsed in the coastal city of Alexandria.

Building collapses are frequent in Egypt due to construction violations.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us