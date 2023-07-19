Chinese diplomat Wang Yi will next week make a three-country visit to Africa that will include attending a BRICS meeting in South Africa.

Wang will also pay visits to Nigeria and Kenya before heading to Turkey, the Chinese foreign ministry said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Wang Yi will attend the 13th BRICS high representatives' meeting on security affairs in Johannesburg from July 24 to 25, and visit Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and Turkey before and after the meeting," the ministry said in a statement.

South Africa is the current chair of the BRICS, a grouping of heavyweights that also includes Brazil, Russia, India and China to challenge the dominant US and European-led global governance structures.

Frequent visits

A summit of the bloc's leaders will take place next month.

The frequent visits to Africa by high-profile figures from China, the US and Russia has signaled growing interest in fostering Africa relations.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in January visited three countries days after China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang had finished a five-country tour of Africa.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has toured the continent has so far made three visits to the continent.