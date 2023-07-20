AFRICA
2 MIN READ
13 migrants die after boat capsizes off Morocco
North Africa is a key route for migrants seeking to access Europe.
13 migrants die after boat capsizes off Morocco
Moroccan authorities have confirmed the deaths of 13 migrants of Senegalese descent. Photo: AA / Others
July 20, 2023

At least 13 Senegalese migrants from the same town died when their boat sank off the coast of Morocco late last week, the town's mayor told AFP on Thursday.

The news comes amid heightened attention on the Atlantic migration route – from the coast of West Africa to the Spanish Canary Islands – after several boats have sunk or gone missing there in recent weeks.

Oumar Cisse, mayor of Rufisque, near the capital Dakar, told AFP 13 residents of the town had perished.

He said he had spoken to survivors who told him a total of 18 people had died.

“They were in a 63-person pirogue that capsized,” he said, referring to the long wooden fishing boats often used for irregular migrant crossings.

Repatriation of survivors

“The survivors are being looked after in the municipality of Dakhla” in southern Morocco, he added.

Cisse said he is working with local authorities to repatriate survivors. He said six people from his town had also been hospitalised.

Moroccan authorities did not confirm the information. On Tuesday, Morocco's navy said it had "rescued" nearly 900 irregular migrants – 400 of whom were in its territorial waters – in a one-week period this month.

Most were from sub-Saharan Africa. At least 14 people died eight days ago when a pirogue capsized off the Senegalese city of Saint-Louis, near the border with Mauritania.

NGOs regularly report fatal shipwrecks in Moroccan, Spanish and international waters, with unofficial estimates putting the death toll in the dozens, if not hundreds.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us