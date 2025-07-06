The Trump administration has deported to South Sudan eight migrants who had been held for more than a month by the US at a military base in Djibouti, the Department of Homeland Security said, after the migrants lost a last-ditch effort to halt their transfer.

An aircraft carrying US deportees arrived in South Sudan on Saturday, two officials working at Juba airport said.

An airport staffer speaking on condition of anonymity told Reuters he had seen a document showing that the aircraft "arrived this morning at 6:00 am" (0400 GMT).

An immigration official also said the deportees had arrived in the country but shared no further details, referring all questions to the National Security Service intelligence agency.

Earlier, a South Sudan government source said US officials had been at the airport awaiting the migrants' arrival.

The fate of the migrants had become a flashpoint in the fight over the legality of the Trump administration's campaign to deter immigration through high-profile deportations to so-called "third countries" where migrants say they face safety concerns, which has already gone from lower courts to the Supreme Court twice.

Non-Africans

South Sudan has long been dangerous even for local residents. The US State Department advises citizens not to travel there due to violent crime and armed conflict.

The United Nations has said the African country's political crisis could reignite a brutal civil war that ended in 2018.

The eight men, who according to their lawyers are from Cuba, Laos, Mexico, Myanmar, Sudan and Vietnam, had argued their deportations to South Sudan would violate the US Constitution, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishment.

They had been held in US custody in Djibouti since a federal judge in Boston in May blocked the Trump administration from immediately moving them to South Sudan over due process concerns.

Following additional litigation, the Supreme Court on Thursday sided with the administration, lifting those limits.

Two courts considered requests from the migrants' lawyers on an emergency basis on Friday, when courts are otherwise closed for the July 4 Independence Day holiday, but ultimately US District Judge Brian Murphy in Boston said the Supreme Court order required him to deny their bid, clearing the way for their deportation.

The location of the men in South Sudan after their arrival was not immediately known.