Uganda’s ruling party has nominated incumbent Yoweri Museveni as its presidential candidate in next year’s election, potentially allowing him to extend his rule in the East African country beyond four decades.

In a post on the X platform on Saturday, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party said Museveni was nominated as its flagbearer in the 2026 presidential contest and national chairman for the next five years.

The 80-year-old has been ruler of Uganda since 1986 when he seized power after leading a five-year guerrilla war.

The ruling party has changed the constitution twice in the past to allow Museveni to extend his rule, and rights activists have accused him of using security forces and patronage to maintain his grip on power. He denies the accusation.

RELATED TRT Global - Uganda's Museveni says 'national interest' main motivation for his re-election bid

Museveni vs Bobi Wine

Museveni had last month said he was seeking reelection to grow the country to a "$500 billion economy in the next five years." Uganda's GDP currently stands at about $66 billion, according to the finance ministry.

The country will hold its presidential election next January, when voters will also elect lawmakers.

Museveni's closest opponent will be pop star-turned-politician Bobi Wine who came second in the last presidential election in 2021 and has already confirmed his intention to run in 2026.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, rejected the 2021 results, saying his victory had been stolen through ballot stuffing, intimidation by security forces and other irregularities.