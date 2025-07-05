AFRICA
2 min read
Uganda's ruling party clears way for Museveni to rule beyond four decades
Yoweri Museveni, 80, has been ruler of Uganda since 1986 when he seized power after leading a five-year guerrilla war.
Uganda's ruling party clears way for Museveni to rule beyond four decades
President Yoweri Museveni with his wife arrive at the party's office in Kampala for nomination on July 5, 2025. / Others
July 5, 2025

Uganda’s ruling party has nominated incumbent Yoweri Museveni as its presidential candidate in next year’s election, potentially allowing him to extend his rule in the East African country beyond four decades.

In a post on the X platform on Saturday, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party said Museveni was nominated as its flagbearer in the 2026 presidential contest and national chairman for the next five years.

The 80-year-old has been ruler of Uganda since 1986 when he seized power after leading a five-year guerrilla war.

The ruling party has changed the constitution twice in the past to allow Museveni to extend his rule, and rights activists have accused him of using security forces and patronage to maintain his grip on power. He denies the accusation.

RELATEDTRT Global - Uganda's Museveni says 'national interest' main motivation for his re-election bid

Museveni vs Bobi Wine

Museveni had last month said he was seeking reelection to grow the country to a "$500 billion economy in the next five years." Uganda's GDP currently stands at about $66 billion, according to the finance ministry.

The country will hold its presidential election next January, when voters will also elect lawmakers.

Museveni's closest opponent will be pop star-turned-politician Bobi Wine who came second in the last presidential election in 2021 and has already confirmed his intention to run in 2026.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, rejected the 2021 results, saying his victory had been stolen through ballot stuffing, intimidation by security forces and other irregularities.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
The Gambia lawmakers reject new draft constitution
Nigeria insurgents, bandits kill more in first half of 2025 than in all of last year
Israeli official admits that Iran hit some military sites last month
Mali plans to sell gold reserves at Barrick complex to fund operations
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir fires army chief after seven months in post
Standing with genocidal Israel no longer reflects well on anyone: Türkiye's Fidan
Bandits kill 70 Nigerian vigilantes in Plateau state violence
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Türkiye’s University of Health Sciences graduates more than 170 professionals in Somalia
Nigeria's VP Shettima: Africa has no 'business with nuclear weapons'
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soldiers
First malaria drug for babies approved for use
Fire at Cairo telecom hub disrupts internet, phone
Ghana making stronger economic recovery after debt crisis - IMF
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us