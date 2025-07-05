AFRICA
Liberia observes day of healing after reburial of presidents killed in coups
President Joseph Boakai declared Saturday a national holiday as part of the country's ongoing reconciliation efforts over its violent past.
Liberia observes day of healing after reburial of presidents killed in coups
President Joseph Boakai declared a national period of mourning as an act of reconciliation. / REUTERS
July 5, 2025

Liberia is holding a day of national healing, reconciliation and unity after the recent symbolic reburial of two former presidents who were killed during separate coups in the 80s and 90s.

President Joseph Boakai declared Saturday a national holiday as part of the country's ongoing reconciliation efforts over its violent past

Two civil wars in the 80s and 90s killed around 250,000 people and ravaged Liberia's economy.

This week the country held a symbolic reburial of former President William Tolbert who was killed during a coup in 1980 and his body reportedly dumped in a mass grave.

Tragic past

Tolbert’s successor, Samuel Doe, was commemorated last week at his rural home following his brutal killing during a coup in 1990.

On Saturday, Liberians also remembered other victims of the country's tragic past, including those killed in coups, civil wars and the Ebola and Covid-19 pandemics, according to the authorities.

"This day is not only to honour the memory of prominent national figures but also to recognise the thousands of unnamed ordinary Liberians who suffered and perished during the country’s darkest hours," a statement from the foreign ministry said.

