Eight people were killed and five others injured when a minibus was hit by a train at a railway crossing in Zambia's northeastern province of Muchinga on Saturday.

Seven people died on the spot, and one of the six injured died later in a hospital, according to Godfrey Chilabi, Zambia police assistant public relations officer, in a statement released in the capital Lusaka.

The incident occurred while the train was travelling from Mpika in Muchinga Province to Serenje in Central Province, according to police.

Chilabi said the accident took place at about 9am (around 0700GMT) and involved a Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority train and the minibus, with preliminary investigations indicating that there were 13 people aboard the minibus, including the driver.

Police urge caution

“The accident occurred when the vehicle failed to stop at the rail crossing and was hit by the oncoming train," he added.

He said seven people died on the spot, including the minibus driver, four adults, and two children, while one child among five was hospitalised.

"The minibus driver has been identified as Enock Daka. The group was travelling from Lumbwata village to the Mpika Central Business District. We urge all motorists and other road users to use extreme caution when approaching and crossing railway tracks," Chilabi added.