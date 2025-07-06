AFRICA
2 min read
Eight people killed after train crashes into minibus in Zambia
Eight people have been killed and five others injured after a train crashes into a minibus at a railroad crossing in Zambia's northeastern province of Muchinga.
Eight people killed after train crashes into minibus in Zambia
Zambian police have urged motorists to exercise caution while approaching railroads to avert tragic crashes. / Photo: Reuters
July 6, 2025

Eight people were killed and five others injured when a minibus was hit by a train at a railway crossing in Zambia's northeastern province of Muchinga on Saturday.

Seven people died on the spot, and one of the six injured died later in a hospital, according to Godfrey Chilabi, Zambia police assistant public relations officer, in a statement released in the capital Lusaka.

The incident occurred while the train was travelling from Mpika in Muchinga Province to Serenje in Central Province, according to police.

Chilabi said the accident took place at about 9am (around 0700GMT) and involved a Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority train and the minibus, with preliminary investigations indicating that there were 13 people aboard the minibus, including the driver.

Police urge caution

“The accident occurred when the vehicle failed to stop at the rail crossing and was hit by the oncoming train," he added.

He said seven people died on the spot, including the minibus driver, four adults, and two children, while one child among five was hospitalised.

"The minibus driver has been identified as Enock Daka. The group was travelling from Lumbwata village to the Mpika Central Business District. We urge all motorists and other road users to use extreme caution when approaching and crossing railway tracks," Chilabi added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
The Gambia lawmakers reject new draft constitution
Nigeria insurgents, bandits kill more in first half of 2025 than in all of last year
Israeli official admits that Iran hit some military sites last month
Mali plans to sell gold reserves at Barrick complex to fund operations
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir fires army chief after seven months in post
Standing with genocidal Israel no longer reflects well on anyone: Türkiye's Fidan
Bandits kill 70 Nigerian vigilantes in Plateau state violence
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Türkiye’s University of Health Sciences graduates more than 170 professionals in Somalia
Nigeria's VP Shettima: Africa has no 'business with nuclear weapons'
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soldiers
First malaria drug for babies approved for use
Fire at Cairo telecom hub disrupts internet, phone
Ghana making stronger economic recovery after debt crisis - IMF
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us