President Erdogan test-drives Togg’s new T10F model in Istanbul
Türkiye’s President takes the wheel of the Togg sedan amid soaring electric vehicle sales that now place the country ahead of several European nations.
Türkiye’s EV boom is central to its green agenda, with Togg leading the shift in the nation’s automotive future. / AA
July 5, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan test-drove the newly launched T10F sedan by the national electric vehicle manufacturer Togg on Saturday, highlighting Türkiye’s growing presence in the global EV industry.

President Erdogan was accompanied with the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) President Rifat Hisarciklioglu, Anadolu Group Chairman Tuncay Ozilhan, Zorlu Holding Chairman Ahmet Nazif Zorlu, Turkcell Chairman Senol Kazanci, and Tosyali Holding Chairman Fuat Tosyali.

The event comes at a time when Türkiye is rapidly ascending the ranks of global electric vehicle markets.

‘Success story’

Recently, Türkiye has become the world’s eighth-largest market for EV sales in 2024, driven by increased domestic production, an expanding charging network, and state-backed incentives, according to UK-based research group New AutoMotive.

Last year, Türkiye recorded 123,982 EV sales. In April 2025 alone, the country ranked seventh globally, with 11,173 units sold — outpacing Norway and Italy and becoming the leading EV market among Mediterranean countries. December 2024 marked Türkiye’s highest monthly EV sales to date, with 17,894 units sold, placing it sixth globally that month.

New AutoMotive described Türkiye’s growth as a “success story,” noting that battery-electric vehicle (BEV) market share has exceeded 10 percent for eight consecutive months.

Türkiye’s rapid adoption of electric vehicles is seen as a key pillar of its green transformation agenda, with Togg playing a central role in shaping the country’s automotive future.

SOURCE:TRT World
