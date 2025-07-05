AFRICA
2 min read
Nigeria's Tinubu arrives in Brazil ahead of expanded BRICS summit
President Tinubu is expected to deliver a speech at the summit on the reforms he is undertaking in Nigeria to restore the country's economy.
Nigeria's Tinubu arrives in Brazil ahead of expanded BRICS summit
President Bola Tinubu arrived in Brazil on Friday evening. / Others
July 5, 2025

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Brazil, to attend the 17th BRICS summit of heads of state and government.

President Tinubu is in Brazil at the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Lula Da Silva. He is expected to hold talks with his host ahead of the summit which will take place from July 6 to 7.

The grouping - often seen as a counterbalance to Western power -- meets as members face imminent and costly tariff wars with the United States.

Original members of the bloc Brazil, Russia, India, and China have been joined by South Africa and, more recently, by Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Indonesia.

International punch

Analysts say that it has given the grouping more potential international punch. The BRICS now represent nearly half of the world's population and 40 percent of its GDP.

President Tinubu is expected to deliver a speech at the summit on the reforms he is undertaking in Nigeria to restore the country's economy, according to a statement by his spokesman Bayo Onanuga.

He is also expected to urge international investors to take advantage of the opportunities available in Nigeria in sectors such as agriculture, mining, health and energy to invest.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
The Gambia lawmakers reject new draft constitution
Nigeria insurgents, bandits kill more in first half of 2025 than in all of last year
Israeli official admits that Iran hit some military sites last month
Mali plans to sell gold reserves at Barrick complex to fund operations
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir fires army chief after seven months in post
Standing with genocidal Israel no longer reflects well on anyone: Türkiye's Fidan
Bandits kill 70 Nigerian vigilantes in Plateau state violence
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Türkiye’s University of Health Sciences graduates more than 170 professionals in Somalia
Nigeria's VP Shettima: Africa has no 'business with nuclear weapons'
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soldiers
First malaria drug for babies approved for use
Fire at Cairo telecom hub disrupts internet, phone
Ghana making stronger economic recovery after debt crisis - IMF
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us