AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Ghanaian minister resigns over suspicious cash stashed at home
Former household staff of the minister appeared in court accused of stealing cash from her home but questions were then raised on the origins of the huge cash.
Ghanaian minister resigns over suspicious cash stashed at home
Cecilia Abena Dapaah denies wrongdoing saying she will no doubt be exonerated. Photo: Others / Others
July 22, 2023

Ghana's sanitation minister resigned on Saturday over reports staff found and stole stashes of local and foreign money from her home, she said in a letter to the president in which she denied any wrongdoing.

Cecilia Abena Dapaah made headlines on Friday after two former household staff appeared in court accused of stealing cash and personal belongings from the minister and her husband between July and October 2022.

Prosecutors told the court that the accused bought houses and a vehicle with the stolen money and gave some of it to relatives. They have not yet commented on the accusations.

But newspaper reports on the $1 million, 300,000 euros and millions of local cedis allegedly stolen from Dapaah's home sparked outrage against the minister on social media and calls for her resignation.

Many questioned the origins of such sums of cash in a country where some members of President Nana Akufo-Addo's government have been embroiled in corruption scandals.

"Whereas I can state emphatically that those figures do not represent correctly what my husband and I reported to the police, I am very much aware of the import of such stories around someone in my position,” Dapaah said in her resignation letter.

"I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government," she said, adding that she would "no doubt" be exonerated.

The presidency accepted Dapaah's resignation and lauded her work without commenting on the allegations.

Dapaah was appointed minister of sanitation and water resources when Akufo-Addo took power in 2017 and retained when he was re-elected in 2021.

The president has vowed to crack down on corruption.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us