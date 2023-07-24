TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
President Erdogan marks 100th anniversary of Treaty of Lausanne
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to continue efforts to establish peace, stability and security in the region.
President Erdogan marks 100th anniversary of Treaty of Lausanne
President Erdogan expressed his respect for Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, along with his comrades, martyrs, and veterans. / Photo: AA
July 24, 2023

Türkiye’s president marked the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Lausanne, the landmark 1923 pact recognising the modern Turkish state.

"Today is the 100th anniversary of the Lausanne Peace Treaty, which constitutes one of the turning points in our history,” said Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a statement.

"Our honorable nation's will for full independence showed itself very strongly during the negotiation and signing process of the Lausanne Peace Treaty. Despite all the poverty and impossibilities, this will, which led our War of Independence to victory, still guides us, illuminates our path, and gives the determination to struggle in the face of difficulties.”

Türkiye will continue its efforts to establish peace, stability and security in the region, he added.

"While resolutely defending the rights we have gained with the Treaty of Lausanne, we will strengthen our country 's gains with new moves," he added.

Erdogan also expressed his respect for Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, along with his comrades, martyrs, and veterans.

The Treaty of Lausanne – signed by Türkiye on one side and Britain, France, Italy, Greece, and their allies on the other – recognised the modern Turkish state and replaced the 1920 Treaty of Sevres, an unfair pact imposed on the Ottoman Empire after World War I.

In the mean time, the Turkish Communications Directorate has also published a statement on the treaty.

“Today marks the 100th anniversary of the Treaty of Lausanne, a pivotal milestone in our history. Our esteemed nation's unwavering determination for full independence was strongly demonstrated during the negotiation and signing process of the Treaty of Lausanne,” the Turkish Communications Directorate says.

“As we aim to establish peace, stability, and security in our region, we will continue our efforts both on the field and at the negotiating table with the vision of a strong Türkiye. While resolutely defending the rights achieved through the Treaty of Lausanne, we will reinforce our country's gains with new initiatives,” the directorate adds.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us