One of the hottest countries in the world, the arid state of Niger sitting on the edge of the Sahara Desert, has also been simmering in political heat from time to tim since gaining independence from France in 1960.

Here are 5 key facts about Niger:

1. Coup History: 5

The July 26 coup was the fifth in Niger since its independence in 1960. The country's first-ever democratic transition of power took place in 2021, when Mohamed Bazoum, now deposed, took the presidency after his predecessor, Mahamadou Issoufou, completed his constitutionally allowed two terms.

That successful transition was internationally hailed as a boost for democracy. But the latest coup has dashed that hope.

2. Mineral resources - Uranium

According to the World Nuclear Association, Niger has two significant uranium mines providing about 5% of world mining output from Africa's highest-grade uranium ores.

Uranium is a key ingredient in nuclear power production, with France relying heavily on its former colony for its supplies. France began mining uranium in northern Niger in the 1960s.

The West African country has also become a small-scale producer of gold and oil in recent years, but agriculture is the main source of livelihood for its population and generates huge revenues for government.

3. Country size

It covers a land area of 1,267,000 sq km making it the largest landlocked country in West Africa. Over 80% of Niger’s land lies in the Sahara Desert.

It borders Nigeria and Benin to the south, Burkina Faso and Mali to the west, Algeria and Libya to the north and Chad to the east.

The capital Niamey is remarkably hot throughout the year, with average monthly high temperatures reaching 38 °C.

4. Population: 26 million

Niger has a population of 26,207,977 according to the 2022 World Bank data with half of the population (50.6%) living in poverty.

Although it has one of the highest poverty rates in the world, Niger has made significant progress in the past decade in fighting poverty and hunger.

The vast majority of Niger's population is Muslim, but there is also a sizeable Christian population.

The country has the highest birth rate with an average of seven children per woman. The vast majority of the population is below the age of 30.

5. Languages: French

French is the official language. However, Niger has eight languages that are classified as national languages including Hausa, Arabic, Buduma, Fulfulde, Tamasheq, Tassawaq, Teb Gourmanché, Kanuri, Zarma and Songhai.

.

.