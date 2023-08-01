An aircraft with four people on board has crashed in Nigeria’s commercial hub, Lagos.

The Nigerian National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said that all the four occupants – two crew members and two passengers – were rescued from the wreckage on Tuesday.

The aircraft belongs to Airfirst Hospitality and Tours Limited, a company that provides private charter flight services and ground handling.

The cause of the accident has not yet been established, authorities said.

