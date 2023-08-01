AFRICA
Aircraft with four people on board crashes in Nigeria
An aircraft with four people on board crashed in Nigeria's Lagos City on Tuesday.
Authorities said four occupants of the aircraft were rescued on Tuesday evening. Photo: NEMA       / Others
August 1, 2023

An aircraft with four people on board has crashed in Nigeria’s commercial hub, Lagos.

The Nigerian National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said that all the four occupants – two crew members and two passengers – were rescued from the wreckage on Tuesday.

The aircraft belongs to Airfirst Hospitality and Tours Limited, a company that provides private charter flight services and ground handling.

The cause of the accident has not yet been established, authorities said.

A fixed-wing airplane is any aircraft with wings permanently attached to the plane's body and that requires a landing strip.

