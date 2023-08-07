AFRICA
WHO: Ethiopia's Amhara violence threatens health system
Humanitarian access is difficult due to road blocks and suspension of internet service according to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Members of the Amhara Special Force patrol in Soroka village in Amhara region near a border with Tigray.  Photo: Reuters / Reuters
August 7, 2023

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed concern about the violence in Ethiopia's Amhara region.

"WHO is concerned about the ongoing violence in Amhara, Ethiopia’s second most populous region," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He stressed that humanitarian access was difficult due to roadblocks and suspension of internet service.

In response to the escalating clashes in Amhara, the government of Ethiopia declared a six-month state of emergency in the Amhara region, taking urgent measures to restore order and security.

"Conflicts have an immediate impact on people's health and can have grave, long-lasting consequences on health systems," the WHO chief added, calling for peace and "uninterrupted access and protection of healthcare in Amhara, so WHO and partners can continue our work."

Amid the escalating conflict in Amhara, the region's internet remains down as of Friday, according to internet monitoring sites. Residents are also reportedly witnessing a surge in arrests in the country as the government cracks down on militia.

