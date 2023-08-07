SPORTS
Europa League, Conference League playoff draws revealed
The UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League playoffs will be played between August 24 and August 31.
The playoffs will determine which teams play in the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Conference League. / Photo: AA
August 7, 2023

The 2023/24 UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League playoff round draws have been made.

The losing team of Galatasaray vs. Olimpija Ljubljana tie in the top-flight UEFA Champions League qualifiers will play against either Azerbaijan's Qarabag or HJK Helsinki of Finland in the second-tier Europa League playoffs.

Galatasaray will visit Olimpija Ljubljana in the Champions League third qualifying round first leg on Tuesday, with the second leg to be held next week in Istanbul.

The two-legged playoffs in the Europa League will be held on August 24 and 31.

The draws were released on Monday in Switzerland's Nyon district.

Europa League playoffs

Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) or Dnipro-1 (Ukraine) vs. Zorya (Ukraine)

Olympiacos (Greece) or Genk (Belgium) vs. Cukaricki (Serbia)

Royal Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) vs. Lugano (Switzerland)

Astana (Kazakhstan) or Ludogorets (Bulgaria) vs. Ajax (The Netherlands)

Zalgiris (Lithuania) or Hacken (Sweden) vs. Aberdeen (Scotland)

LASK (Austria) vs. Zrinjski (Bosnia Herzegovina) or Breidablik (Iceland)

KI Klaksvik (Faroe Islands) or Molde (Norway) vs. Sheriff (Moldova) or BATE (Belarus)

Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia) or Galatasaray (Türkiye) vs. Qarabag (Azerbaijan) or HJK Helsinki (Finland)

Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) or Maccabi Haifa (Israel) vs. Rakow (Poland) or Aris Limassol (Greek Cypriot administration)

AEK Athens (Greece) or GNK Dinamo (Croatia) vs. Copenhagen (Denmark) or Sparta Prague (Czech Republic)

Europa Conference League playoffs

The 2023-24 Europa Conference League draw for the playoff stage was also held on Monday.

Turkish clubs Besiktas, Fenerbahce, and Adana Demirspor are currently playing in the third qualifying round.

Besiktas or Azerbaijan's Neftci will face the winner of Aris Thessaloniki (Greece) vs. Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) tie.

Fenerbahce or Slovenia's Maribor will play against either the Netherlands' Twente or Latvia's Riga.

Adana Demirspor or Croatia's Osijek will meet either Greek club Olympiacos or Belgium's Genk in the playoffs, a phase before the group stage.

Like Europa League qualifiers, the third-tier Europa Conference League playoffs will take place on August 24 and 31.

