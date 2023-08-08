AFRICA
Nigerian preacher Daniel Taiwo Odukoya dies
Nigerian preacher Daniel Taiwo Odukoya died on Monday, August 7 in the United States.
Nigerian preacher Daniel Taiwo Odukoya of the Fountain of Life Church has died at the age of 67. Photo: Facebook / Others
August 8, 2023

Nigerian preacher Daniel Taiwo Odukoya has died at the age of 67.

Odukoya was a senior pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, whose headquarters is in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos.

The church, whose membership is more than 8,000 people, took to its Facebook page on Tuesday to announce Odukoya’s death.

“The Fountain of Life Church family, in total submission to the will of God Almighty, announces the passing unto greater glory of our father, our teacher, a great servant of the Most High God, Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya, founding pastor of The Fountain of Life Church,” the church said in a statement.

“He passed unto glory on (Monday) August 7, 2023 in the USA. We are in total submission to you Lord! We thank the Lord for the gift of a great leader!”

Petroleum engineer

Prior to joining Christian ministry, Odukoya, a native of the northern Nigeria state of Kaduna, worked as a petroleum engineer, until 1994.

His first wife, Bimbo Odukoya, died in December 2005 in a plane crash that killed 102 people in Rivers State, Nigeria.

In 2010, Odukoya married a South African national, Nomthi Odukoya, who died of cancer in November 2021.

Odukoya had three children from his first marriage, and two from his second marriage.

He was famous, and regularly posted live church sessions on his Facebook page, where he had 185,000 followers.

His last Facebook activity was on Sunday, August 6, when he livestreamed the worship session at the Fountain of Life Church.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
