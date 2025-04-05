AFRICA
Nigerian army unveils first locally made unmanned drone
The military chief has described the program as a significant step for Nigeria to reduce dependency in defence technology and improving national security.
Nigeria hopes the program will reduce its reliance on foreign-made military ware. / Others
April 5, 2025

The Nigerian Army has launched the country’s first locally built unmanned combat aircraft developed in partnership with a local drone manufacturing firm.

Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Musa, described the programme as a significant step in Nigeria’s journey towards self-reliance in defence technology and enhancing national security.

The drone was launched earlier this week at the Briech UAS headquarters in the capital, Abuja.

The US and European countries have previously refused to heavily arm Nigerian military over concerns on alleged human rights abuses, although the West African country denies any wrongdoing.

Reduce depends

“The aircraft will play a vital role in enhancing the performance of our military, especially in a world where the production of modern military equipment is fraught with challenges due to global politics.” Gen Musa said.

“If you do not produce what you need, you will be subordinate to others, even if you have the financial resources to get it,” he added.

He also added that the aircraft will help Nigeria take prompt action to address security challenges, while reducing its dependence on foreign supplies.

Last year, Nigeria acquired two T129 ATAK combat helicopters from Türkiye to boost its fight against armed groups.

The T-129 ATAK combat aircraft, produced by TAI, are among Turkish-made military equipment that attract great interest worldwide.

Military and economic ties between Nigeria and Türkiye continue to grow. In recent years, the two countries have made significant progress, and are expected to sign a new defence deal worth over $2 billion in the near future, according to sources.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
