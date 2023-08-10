AFRICA
2 MIN READ
France ‘breaches’ bilateral agreement with Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso accuses France of breaching an existing bilateral agreement on flight schedules.
France ‘breaches’ bilateral agreement with Burkina Faso
Air France has suspended flights to Burkina Faso and Mali until August 11. / Photo: AP
August 10, 2023

Burkina Faso's National Civil Aviation Agency has expressed concern over the suspension of flights by the French flag carrier, accusing it of breaching a bilateral agreement.

On Monday, Air France suspended flights to and from Bamako and Ouagadougou, the capital cities of Mali and Burkina Faso respectively, until August 11.

The decision came after coup-hit Niger announced the closure of its airspace, forcing expected longer flight durations in the West African region.

The suspension was made "suddenly and without prior notice," Thomas Hyacinthe Compaore, director of Burkina Faso's aviation authority, said in a statement.

He accused "a serious breach of articles 14 and 16 of the bilateral agreement signed on May 29, 1962 in Paris."

Conditions

Compaore said the resumption of Air France's airline's activities would be conditional on a request for prior approval of a new flight schedule for the remainder of the 2023 summer season.

The West African countries of Mali and Burkina Faso are also going through transition periods following military coups.

The military authorities in both countries have supported their counterparts in Niger against any intervention to free Mohamed Bazoum, the ousted president.

Accusing France of planning an intervention to this effect, and after ignoring an ultimatum from the West African bloc for the restoration of constitutional order, the Niger junta had shut the country's airspace. Paris, however, refuted the accusations.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us