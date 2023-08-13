SPORTS
3 MIN READ
Roberto Mancini resigns as Italy’s head coach
Roberto Mancini has resigned as Italy men's football team head coach, a position he assumed in 2018.
Roberto Mancini resigns as Italy’s head coach
Under Roberto Mancini, Italy won the 2021 Euros title. / Photo: AP
August 13, 2023

Roberto Mancini has resigned as head coach of Italy's national team, the country's football federation (FIGC) has said, ending a five-year spell in which Italy experienced continental success but missed out on football's showpiece tournament.

Mancini took charge of the four-time World Cup winners in 2018 after they failed to qualify for that year's tournament in Russia, having previously not missed a World Cup finals since 1958.

Following the retirements of veterans Andrea Barzagli, Daniele De Rossi and captain Gianluigi Buffon, Mancini guided a transitional Italy side to success at the European Championship in 2021.

His team also went on a run of 37 games without defeat between October 2018 and October 2021 – a record in men's international football.

Italy performed well at the Nations League under Mancini, finishing third in the 2020-21 and 2022-23 editions of the tournament.

'Significant page' ends

"A significant page in the history of the Azzurri, which began in May 2018 and ended with the 2023 Nations League Finals, comes to an end," the FIGC said in a statement.

"In between, the victory at Euro 2020, a triumph conquered by a group in which all the individuals were able to become a team."

However, Mancini was unable to take Italy back to the World Cup, with the team once again failing to qualify for last year's tournament in Qatar following a stunning 1-0 loss at home to North Macedonia in a playoff tie.

Following that failed World Cup qualifying campaign, Mancini came under intense pressure in the Italian media to resign but received backing from the national federation president to continue in the role.

New head coach to be unveiled soon

Mancini's resignation comes just days after the former international forward was given responsibility for Italy's Under-21 and Under-20 teams in a bid to integrate the same styles and systems of play across age groups.

Italy are next in action in September, when they take on North Macedonia and Ukraine in Euro 2024 qualifying matches.

"Taking into account the important and upcoming commitments for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers... the FIGC will announce the name of the new national coach in the next few days," the federation said.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us