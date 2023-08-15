Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for a peaceful resolution to the Niger crisis in a telephone call with Mali's junta leader, Assimi Goita, the Kremlin.

"The importance of resolving the situation with regard to the Republic of Niger exclusively by peaceful political and diplomatic means was emphasised," Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

This is coming as the West African regional bloc ECOWAS backed by France and the US is threatening to use force to reverse the coup in Niger.

There has been growing international pressure on the junta to relinquish power but it has remained defiant and consolidating its powers with appointment of ministers and other key government officials.

The idea of using force remains divisive with Niger's neighbours, Mali and Burkina Faso warning against it. Although ECOWAS is threatening military action, it said it was also exploring diplomatic means.

The coup in Niger has further highlighted the rivalry among world powers scrambling for economic, military and political influence in Africa.