DRC to pay Barcelona $46m for 'Heart of Africa' promotion on shirts
DRC has agreed to pay more than $46 million in a shirt sponsorship deal with Spanish football club Barcelona.
DRC will have its promo message "Heart of Africa" displayed on Barcelona kits. / Photo: Reuters
July 17, 2025

Democratic Republic of Congo has agreed to pay more than 40 million euros ($46.37 million) in a sponsorship deal with Spanish football club Barcelona that would see a logo promoting tourism appear on some team apparel, according to a contract seen on Thursday by Reuters.

The contract with Barcelona is dated June 29 and stipulates that a logo branding the country as the "heart of Africa" will appear on the backs of training and warm-up jerseys for the men's and women's teams.

The logo will also appear in advertising for the club and in the club magazine and annual report, the contract says.

DR Congo will pay the club between 10 million and 11.5 million euros ($11.6 million to $13.3 million) annually over the next four seasons, it says.

Monaco, AC Milan deals

Details of the deal between DR Congo and Barcelona have not been announced.

Last month, AS Monaco and AC Milan also announced sponsorship deals with DR Congo without disclosing the amounts.

Congolese Sports Minister Didier Budimbu told Reuters the contract with AS Monaco is worth 1.6 million euros ($1.9 million) per season. He did not disclose the amounts for the contracts with AC Milan and Barcelona.

A Congolese government source said the contract with AC Milan was worth 14 million euros ($16.2 million) per season.

Rwanda also has similar sponsorships

DR Congo's tourism ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday, while Barcelona told Reuters they had no comment at this time.

In February DR Congo’s Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner urged football clubs Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain to end their sponsorship agreements with "Visit Rwanda."

The appeal came less than a week after M23 rebels seized eastern DR Congo's biggest city, Goma as part of a lightning advance.

Rwanda denies backing M23, saying it is defending itself.

SOURCE:Reuters
