Ghana's anti-graft agency said on Thursday that it had charged a former head of the petroleum regulator and six others over a $28 million alleged corruption and money laundering.

This is the latest move under President John Mahama's sweeping campaign launched in early 2025 to fight graft and retrieve misappropriated state funds.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor said it had brought 25 charges against Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, the former head of the National Petroleum Authority, as well as six other individuals and three companies.

The charges, which include extortion by a public officer and money laundering, are linked to what the agency described as "a sprawling corruption scheme... initiated by Abdul-Hamid" between 2022 and December 2024.

'Never taken bribe'

Abdul-Hamid, who is accused of receiving $2.3 million directly and benefiting from a wider $28 million extortion scheme, denied any wrongdoing.

"I have never taken a bribe or been part of any illicit scheme during my time at the NPA," he told AFP on phone.

"I am willing to cooperate with the state to clear my name in court."

The Special Prosecutor named Jacob Kwamina Amuah, a former coordinator of the Unified Petroleum Pricing Fund, and NPA staff member Wendy Newman, as the key architects of the alleged operation.

Allegations of operating shell companies

The two are accused of collecting funds unlawfully from oil marketing companies and transporters and laundering the proceeds through shell companies.

The companies were allegedly used to "purchase and construct houses, acquire trucks for an oil distribution business, and build fuel stations," the OSP said.

A director of one of the companies is at large.

President Mahama, who returned to power in January, has pledged to restore integrity to public institutions and recover stolen assets.

Since the launch of the anti-corruption campaign, several people have been arrested or charged, while dozens more are under investigation.