BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Google to train 20,000 Nigerians in digital skills
Grant from Google's philanthropic arm in partnership with Data Science Nigeria and the Creative Industry Initiative for Africa will facilitate the programme.
Google to train 20,000 Nigerians in digital skills
Nigeria plans to create digital jobs for its teeming youth population.   / Photo: Reuters
August 16, 2023

Google says it plans to train 20,000 Nigerian women and youth in digital skills and provide a grant of 1.2 billion naira ($1.6 million) to help the government create one million digital jobs in the country.

This follows Nigeria’s plans to create digital jobs for its teeming youth population, as announced by Vice President Kashim Shettima during a meeting with Google Africa executives in Abuja on Tuesday. Shettima did not provide a timeline for creating the jobs.

Google said a grant from its philanthropic arm in partnership with Data Science Nigeria and the Creative Industry Initiative for Africa will facilitate the programme.

Shettima said Google's initiative aligned with the government's commitment to increase youth participation in the digital economy and that the government is also working with the country's banks on the project.

Google director for West Africa, Olumide Balogun, said the company would commit funds, provide digital skills to women and young people in Nigeria, and also enable startups to grow, which will create jobs.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us