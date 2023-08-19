Prominent Egyptian activist Ahmed Douma was among prisoners pardoned by President Abdel Fattah el Sisi in a presidential decree issued on Saturday.

Ahmed Douma was sentenced in February 2015 to 15 years imprisonment over his participation in anti-government protests.

The conviction was upheld in 2020 by Egypt's highest court meaning his only avenue to being released was through a presidential pardon.

His family had submitted several requests for a presidential pardon citing his deteriorating health.

Douma was a leading figure in the revolt that toppled former President Hosni Mubarak. Rights campaigners said his conviction was related to his activism.