AFRICA
1 MIN READ
Egypt's President Sisi pardons jailed activist Ahmed Douma
Ahmed Douma was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment over his participation in anti-government protests.
Egypt's President Sisi pardons jailed activist Ahmed Douma
Egyptian activist Ahmed Douma's has said his health was failing in prison.  / Photo: Reuters
August 19, 2023

Prominent Egyptian activist Ahmed Douma was among prisoners pardoned by President Abdel Fattah el Sisi in a presidential decree issued on Saturday.

Ahmed Douma was sentenced in February 2015 to 15 years imprisonment over his participation in anti-government protests.

The conviction was upheld in 2020 by Egypt's highest court meaning his only avenue to being released was through a presidential pardon.

His family had submitted several requests for a presidential pardon citing his deteriorating health.

Douma was a leading figure in the revolt that toppled former President Hosni Mubarak. Rights campaigners said his conviction was related to his activism.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us