April 1980:Independence

Zimbabwe became independent on April 18, 1980 after 90 years of British rule. Robert Mugabe was sworn in as Prime Minister after winning elections under ZANU party. Rival Zapu party leader Joshua Nkomo gets a Cabinet post.

September 1987: Constitution change

Mugabe and Nkomo signed a unity agreement and merge their two parties to form the current Zanu-PF. The government changed the constitution and abolished the post of prime minister. Mugabe then became an executive president.

February 2000: White farmers eviction

White-owned farms were seized and redistributed to citizens under the government's land reform policy. The seizure of the farms was meant to reverse colonial-era land grabs. This policy fueled anger among Western countries.

March 2008: Run-off elections

Mugabe won presidential election. Opposition MDC led by Morgan Tsvangirai rejected the results alleging fraud. There was a deadly post-election violence. Mugabe and Tsvangirai later signed a power-sharing deal.

February2009:Unity government

Following the power-sharing deal signed in late 2008, a unity government was formed in 2009 and the MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai became Zimbabwe's Prime Minister.

January 2009: Foreign currency

The Zimbabwean government allowed the use of foreign currencies to tackle hyperinflation in the country. The government often blamed the economic crisis on imposed by Western countries.

March 2013: New constitution and Mugabe last win

New constitution approved in March allowing two five-year presidential terms. In July of that year, Mugabe secured a presidential term following an election under the new constitution that just became operational. However, that was his seventh term as Zimbabwean leader.

November 2017: Mugabe ouster

After 37 years in power, Robert Mugabe resigned after days of military control. His former deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa took over as president.

Mugabe who was one of those who fought for Zimbabwe's independence dominated the country's politics since independence until his removal from power.

July 2018: Mnangagwa election

Emmerson Mnangagwa of ZANU-PF party defeated Nelson Chamisa of the MDC Alliance. The opposition had alleged irregularities in the elections.

June 2019: Mugabe death

Former President Robert Mugabe died in Singapore, aged 95. His body was taken back to Zimbabwe where he was buried.

August 2023:

The southern African country holds another round of elections on August 23, 2023 with incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa of ZANU-PF party seeking a second term in office. His main challenger is Nelson Chamisa of the opposition CCC party.

The two candidates had clashed in previous elections in 2018 when Mnangagwa secured his first term.