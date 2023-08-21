AFRICA
Sudan's top army commander killed
Yasser Fadlallah Al-Khidr Al-Saim, a senior commander of the Sudanese military, has been killed.
Major General Yasser Fadlallah Al-Khidr Al-Saim was the commander of the Sudan’s 16th Infantry Division. Photo: TRT Afrika / Others
August 21, 2023

A Sudanese senior military commander has been killed.

Major General Yasser Fadlallah Al-Khidr Al-Saim was killed on Monday in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur region, Sudan’s transitional President Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan has confirmed.

In a statement, Al-Burhan described Al-Saim’s killing as an “assassination”, saying it was an act of “treachery and betrayal.”

A source in the military, who sought anonymity, told TRT Afrika that Al-Saim was shot dead inside the command centre in Nyala.

“Al-Saim is the first top commander of the Sudan government forces to die during the ongoing civil war in Sudan,” the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) said in a statement on Monday.

Sudan has been marred by conflict since April 15, when SAF troops and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) clashed over control of the nation ahead of a return to civilian rule.

At least 3,900 people have been killed in Sudan during the war, and more than four million others displaced in the ongoing war, according to official records.

So far, efforts to broker a truce between the warring sides have been futile.

