AFRICA
2 MIN READ
France denies military operations in Libya
Denial comes a day after forces of warlord Khalifa Haftar launched a military offensive near the border with Chad.
France denies military operations in Libya
Civil unrest in Libya has seen regular eruption of fighting in the country. / Photo: AP
August 26, 2023

The French Embassy in Libya on Saturday denied media reports about participation in military operations in Libya.

The denial came one day after forces of East Libya-based warlord Khalifa Haftar launched a military offensive near the border with Chad.

“The French Embassy in Libya denies the false information circulated by some media outlets and social media networks about France’s involvement in military operations in Libya,” it said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On Friday, Haftar’s forces launched a military operation against “foreign armed groups” near Libya’s border with Chad.

In a statement, Haftar’s spokesman Ahmad Mismari said his forces carried out airstrikes against positions of Chadian rebel groups inside Libyan territory.

No information was yet available about casualties.

The spokesman vowed that his forces would “no longer allow armed groups or factions to use Libyan territory to launch attacks against neighboring countries.”

Haftar’s assault came after clashes in recent days between Chadian forces and opposition armed groups based along the Chadian-Libyan border.

Libya has been torn by civil war and instability since the ouster of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us