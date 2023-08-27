Emmerson Mnangagwa has promised “a brighter future for Zimbabwe” after getting re-elected as the country’s president in the August 23 elections.

“I am deeply humbled by the overwhelming support and joy shared by our people. This victory is a testament to the power of unity and progress. Together, we will continue building a brighter future for Zimbabwe. Thank you for your unwavering faith,” Mnangagwa said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.

In an earlier address to journalists in Zimbabwe’s capital Harare, Mnangagwa said he would prioritise food security, national integration and championing peace in his next five years in office.

During the campaigns, Mnangagwa pledged to revive Zimbabwe’s economy amid high inflation and a weak local currency.

He also asked foreign election observers not to “meddle in Zimbabwe’s affairs.”

Opposition rejects outcome

His remarks come amid protests by the opposition that Mnangagwa rigged the election.

On Saturday night, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced that 80-year-old Mnangagwa of the Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) got 2.35 million (52.6%) to secure a first-round victory.

His closest challenger, 45-year-old Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, came second with 1.97 million votes (44%).

A total of 4.47 million voters cast their ballots out of the 6.62 million registered voters in Zimbabwe, translating to a turnout of 68.9%, the electoral commission said.

Promise Mkwananzi, the spokesperson of Chamisa’s CCC party, said they would “reject any result hastily assembled without proper verification.”

‘No relenting’

“We will advise citizens on the next steps as the situation develops. We will not relent on the people's victory,” he said on social media platform X.

Mngangagwa first assumed presidential duties in November 2017, succeeding the long-serving Robert Mugabe who had been forced out of office after 37 years in power. The two were good friends before falling out.

Mnangagwa would go ahead to win the subsequent presidential election held on July 30, 2018.

He got 2.46 million votes (51.44%) to clinch a round one victory against Nelson Chamisa, who got 2.15 million votes (45.07%) to settle for second place.