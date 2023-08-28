TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Black Sea grain deal is irreplaceable – Turkish official
Turkish President Erdogan's chief adviser asserts that the Black Sea grain initiative remains the sole option, stressing the deal's priority as Ankara's efforts for its restoration continue.
Black Sea grain deal is irreplaceable – Turkish official
The date for the upcoming meeting between Erdogan and Putin has not yet been set. / Photo: AA
August 28, 2023

There is no alternative to the Black Sea grain initiative, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic has said.

Stressing the importance of the revival of the Black Sea grain deal, Kilic said on Monday, "That's our priority. Therefore, we are not considering any other alternative or other way at the moment. We doubt that this deal could survive without Russia."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is to visit Russia "soon" for talks with Putin, according to AK Party spokesperson Omer Celik. The meeting will take place in Russia's resort city of Sochi, Celik told reporters, adding that Türkiye hoped to avert a looming "food crisis".

On July 17, Russia suspended its participation in the Black Sea grain deal, brokered by Türkiye and the UN to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports that were paused after the Ukraine war in February 2022.

Moscow has repeatedly complained that the West has not met its obligations regarding Russia's own grain exports. It says restrictions on payments, logistics, and insurance have been a barrier to its shipments.

Ankara has been carrying out intense efforts for the restoration of the July 2022 deal and has also called on Kiev and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.

Türkiye is providing an environment of trust for both parties to engage in talks, Erdogan's chief adviser said.

About the upcoming meeting between Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, officials said the date has not yet been set.

“The first priority is to ensure that Erdogan comes face to face with Putin as soon as possible,” Kilic added.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us