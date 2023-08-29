China has announced plans to enhance military cooperation with African countries, a move that will further cement its position as one of the continent's top trade and development partners.

Speaking during the third China-Africa Peace and Security Forum in Beijing, Defense Minister Li Shangfu said China’s cooperation with Africa will enhance global security and stability.

“In the future, China will enhance military cooperation with Africa in various fields including joint exercises, peacekeeping and escorting, military education as well as professional training in order to inject more certainty, stability and positive energy to a turbulent world,” Li told the forum.

Representatives from nearly 50 countries and regional organisations in Africa are attending the six-day-long forum this week.

Weal and woe

“China is the biggest developing country and Africa is the continent having the most developing countries. China and Africa share weal and woe. China is willing to firmly stand with African people to implement the Global Security Initiative and build a China-Africa community with shared future," Li said.

In 2022, China's new direct investment in Africa was $3.4 billion. It is the fourth-largest source of investment in Africa, and there are more than 3,000 Chinese companies in the continent, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

The Global Security Initiative was proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping last year in April.

It “aims to eliminate the root causes of international conflicts, improve global security governance, encourage joint international efforts to bring more stability and certainty to a volatile and changing era, and promote durable peace and development in the world.” Li added.