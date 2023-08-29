Senegal’s back line has received a major boost with the return of Kalidou Koulibaly from injury in time for upcoming international fixtures.

Koulibaly was expected to miss Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda on September 9 after picking up a knock while playing for his new club, Al Hilal.

Initial medical reports had suggested the centre-back could be missing in action for weeks, placing his selection for Senegal in doubt.

However, Koulibaly has thrashed those fitness concerns as he was in Al Hilal’s starting line-up against Al Ettifaq on Monday, which they won 2-0.

The 31-year-old completed the 90 minutes in incredible form, just over two weeks after sustaining the injury in the Arab Cup final.

Koulibaly was pulled out of the heated game, which they lost to Al Nassr, in the 83rd minute.

The defender's return is a major boost to the reigning African champions, as Koulibaly's presence will be key for the crucial qualifier against Rwanda.