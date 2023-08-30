Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi died in the early hours of Tuesday after a brief illness according to state broadcaster NTA news.

One of his children eulogised him in a Facebook post saying: “Life is indeed transient; I can say boldly that you live a life with a landmark. Continue to rest, my father! Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi (O.F.R.): Great Man has gone.”

Akinwumi from the southern state of Ogun, lived in Ibadan until his demise.

He started his career as a civil servant in Ibadan and later travelled overseas to study Agricultural Engineering at Norway Technical College.

In 1958, during his stay abroad, Akinkunmi reportedly stumbled upon an advertisement in a national daily calling for the submission of designs for the Nigerian national flag in view of Nigeria’s imminent independence from British rule.

His entry was picked among the roughly 2,000 entries submitted. It is said judges selected Akinkunmi’s design because of its ingenuity and profundity - the green bands represent the forests and abundant agricultural wealth of the country, while the white band represents peace.

The flag was officially hoisted on Independence Day (October 1, 1960) in place of the British Union Jack.

Akinkunmi was awarded £100 by the government for his design. He was also honoured with the MON (Member of the Order of the Niger) Award by President Goodluck Jonathan.