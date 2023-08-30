AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Nigerian flag designer, Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi, dies
He is credited for designing the Nigerian flag first hoisted on Independence Day, October 1, 1960
Nigerian flag designer, Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi, dies
Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi designed Nigeria;'s national flag. Photo: Twitter/NTA News / Others
August 30, 2023

Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi died in the early hours of Tuesday after a brief illness according to state broadcaster NTA news.

One of his children eulogised him in a Facebook post saying: “Life is indeed transient; I can say boldly that you live a life with a landmark. Continue to rest, my father! Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi (O.F.R.): Great Man has gone.”

Akinwumi from the southern state of Ogun, lived in Ibadan until his demise.

He started his career as a civil servant in Ibadan and later travelled overseas to study Agricultural Engineering at Norway Technical College.

In 1958, during his stay abroad, Akinkunmi reportedly stumbled upon an advertisement in a national daily calling for the submission of designs for the Nigerian national flag in view of Nigeria’s imminent independence from British rule.

His entry was picked among the roughly 2,000 entries submitted. It is said judges selected Akinkunmi’s design because of its ingenuity and profundity - the green bands represent the forests and abundant agricultural wealth of the country, while the white band represents peace.

The flag was officially hoisted on Independence Day (October 1, 1960) in place of the British Union Jack.

Akinkunmi was awarded £100 by the government for his design. He was also honoured with the MON (Member of the Order of the Niger) Award by President Goodluck Jonathan.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us