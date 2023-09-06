The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has warned that Israel’s intended mass deportations of Eritrean asylum seekers following violent riots in Tel Aviv over the weekend could “contravene” international law.

“UNHCR calls for calm and restraint, and on all parties to refrain from taking any steps that could aggravate the situation further,” William Spindler, the agency's spokesman said.

More than 200 people were injured when anti-Eritrean government protesters clashed with supporters of the country’s regime at an event to mark its 30th anniversary. The event was held at the Eritrean Embassy in Tel Aviv.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he wanted Eritrean refugees and migrants involved in clashes with the police to be deported immediately. He has ordered a plan to be prepared in order to remove all African migrants in Israel.

Harsh measures

“We want harsh measures against the rioters, including the immediate deportation of those who took part [in the clashes],” insisted Netanyahu. He ordered ministers to present him with plans “for the removal of all the other illegal infiltrators.”

Israeli police have come under fire for being underprepared to manage the protests of the Africans before they turned violent as Eritrean community leaders had reportedly warned in advance that they could become violent.

Netanyahu's hardline stance could also create more friction between the government and the judiciary, which has on a number of occasions overturned efforts to clamp down on illegal migration and limit the number of asylum seekers.

About 25,000 asylum seekers from Africa live in Israel. They nearly all originate in Eritrea and Sudan.

The Prime Minister’s right-wing coalition is currently trying to pass a radical overhaul of the judiciary, which opponents say could spell the end of democracy in the country.

