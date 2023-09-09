AFRICA
South Africa's apartheid-era figure Prince Buthelezi dies
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa describes Prince Buthelezi as an ''outstanding leader'' in the political and cultural life of the country.
Mangosuthu Buthelezi died on Saturday. Photo: President Ramaphosa/X / Others
September 9, 2023

Mangosuthu Buthelezi, a veteran South African politician, Zulu prince and controversial figure during the apartheid liberation struggle, has died, the presidency said on Saturday. He was 95.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid his tribute describing Prince Buthelezi as an outstanding leader.

The founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party served two terms as Minister of Home Affairs in the post-apartheid government after burying the hatchet with the governing African National Congress party in 1994.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
