The Moroccan government has announced financial aid to people whose houses were damaged by the September 8 earthquake.

A post-quake analysis has revealed that at least 50,000 houses collapsed completely or partially on Friday.

Following a meeting chaired by King Mohammed VI, the Moroccan Royal Court, in a statement on Wednesday, said the government would grant emergency assistance worth 30,000 dirhams (about $3,000) to families affected by the earthquake.

Direct financial assistance of 140,000 dirhams (about $14,000) will be granted for totally collapsed houses, and 80,000 dirhams (some $8,000) for partially collapsed houses, the statement said.

At least 2,946 people were killed and 5,674 others injured when a magnitude 7 earthquake struck Morocco late Friday.

The quake was the strongest to hit the North African country in a century, according to Morocco’s National Geophysical Institute.