AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Over 50,000 houses damaged in Morocco earthquake
At least 50,000 houses were damaged in the September 8 earthquake that hit Morocco, an evaluation report has revealed.
Over 50,000 houses damaged in Morocco earthquake
More than 2,900 people were killed in Morocco earthquake. / Photo: AA    / Others
September 14, 2023

The Moroccan government has announced financial aid to people whose houses were damaged by the September 8 earthquake.

A post-quake analysis has revealed that at least 50,000 houses collapsed completely or partially on Friday.

Following a meeting chaired by King Mohammed VI, the Moroccan Royal Court, in a statement on Wednesday, said the government would grant emergency assistance worth 30,000 dirhams (about $3,000) to families affected by the earthquake.

Direct financial assistance of 140,000 dirhams (about $14,000) will be granted for totally collapsed houses, and 80,000 dirhams (some $8,000) for partially collapsed houses, the statement said.

At least 2,946 people were killed and 5,674 others injured when a magnitude 7 earthquake struck Morocco late Friday.

The quake was the strongest to hit the North African country in a century, according to Morocco’s National Geophysical Institute.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us