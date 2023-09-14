A woman was rescued from under the rubble six days after a devastating earthquake hit Morocco and caused huge damage to residential areas.

Search and rescue teams say the woman was saved and pulled out of the rubble from a building in the village of Tizi-n-Test, in the Taroudant province, in central Morocco.

The survivor was taken to a field military hospital 60 kilometers away by ambulance.

The earthquake, which took place on Sept. 8 with its epicenter in El-Huz, a region connected to the city of Marrakesh, resulted in significant damage felt not only in the capital, Rabat, but also in cities like Casablanca, Meknes, Agadir, and Fes.

It killed nearly 3,000 people and left thousands more injured.