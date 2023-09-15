AFRICA
Niger junta holding French ambassador hostage - Macron
The military rulers had expelled French ambassador Sylvain Itte late last month, giving him 48 hours to leave the country.
The junta has been consolidating its power since taking over power in July. / Photo: Reuters
September 15, 2023

France's ambassador in Niger is being held hostage at the French embassy by the military junta which has seized power in the West African nation, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"As we speak, we have an ambassador and diplomatic members which are being literally held hostage at the French embassy, and food is prevented from being delivered. They're eating military rations," Macron told reporters during a visit to Burgundy.

The military rulers had expelled French ambassador Sylvain Itte late last month, giving him 48 hours to leave the country, after he refused to meet with the country's new leaders.

President Macron confirmed soon after that the ambassador was still in the country despite the ultimatum to leave his post.

Niger President Mohamed Bazoum was toppled on July 26 and has been detained along with his family at the presidential palace in a coup that has been condemned by France and most of West African countries.

The military leaders accuse Paris of wanting to intervene militarily in Niger in order to reinstate Bazoum

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
