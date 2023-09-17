SPORTS
Mason Greenwood makes first Getafe appearance
Manchester United player Mason Greenwood, who is on loan to Getafe, has made his debut for the Spanish side.
Mason Greenwood secured a loan move to Getafe after his sexual assault case was dropped. / Photo : Reuters / Others
September 17, 2023

Mason Greenwood made his debut for Getafe on Sunday in La Liga as a substitute against Osasuna, the first time he has played since appearing for Manchester United in January 2022.

The English striker, on loan at Getafe from the Premier League side, was charged with attempted rape and assault in October 2022 but the charges were later dropped.

England's Crown Prosecution Service said key witnesses had withdrawn and new material had come to light, removing a "realistic prospect of conviction."

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas sent Greenwood on for Juanmi Latasa in the 77th minute with the score tied at 2-2, to applause from home fans at the club's Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium.

The Madrid side signed the 21-year-old on loan on September 1, with Bordalas pledging to help him "recover his best level" and rebuild his career.

Greenwood, who made his Manchester United debut aged 17 and has played 129 times for the club, has a contract at Old Trafford until 2025.

The English side conducted a six-month internal investigation into Greenwood and decided he should continue his career elsewhere.

SOURCE:AFP
