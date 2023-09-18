AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Liberia's opposition leader Boakai launches bid to unseat Weah
The opposition supporters say the government of George Weah has failed to improve living standards in the West African countries.
Liberia's opposition leader Boakai launches bid to unseat Weah
Joseph Boakai lost to George Weah in last elections in 2017. Photo: Reuters / Others
September 18, 2023

Thousands of people gathered in Liberia's capital Monrovia on Sunday as opposition leader Joseph Boakai launched his campaign ahead of October elections that will test the popularity of ex-football star President George Weah after a chaotic first term.

Supporters of softly spoken Boakia, 78, who came second to Weah in 2017 elections and who has been dubbed "Sleepy Joe" by his critics for allegedly napping at public events, braved the rain at a stadium to dance, wave flags and demand change.

Present were some former Weah fans disillusioned by what they said was his failure to improve living standards or stamp out corruption in the West African country that has been hit this century by a civil war, a devastating Ebola outbreak, and downturns in commodities prices.

"We thought he (Weah) was going to bring the change he promised, but nothing," said businesswoman Martha Gould. "I need change for the better."

Turning the tide

Weah came to power on a wave of hope that the hugely popular former world soccer player of the year could improve things, despite his lack of political experience. He has since launched his reelection campaign promising to build on his record.

"During our first term, we laid the foundations for peace, freedom of speech, macroeconomic stability, and restoring confidence in the national educational system. I can guarantee that the years 2024 and beyond will be better for all Liberians," he said.

Still, it remains to be seen if Boakai and his Unity Party can turn the tide. Weah remains popular across much of the country, and the economy grew nearly 5% last year, driven by gains in agriculture and mining, the World Bank says.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
Minibus, truck collide in Côte d'Ivoire, killing 14 people
Thousands protest in Côte d'Ivoire after opposition leader barred from presidential race
Ukraine says received another 1,200 bodies from Russia
Iran says ready to end attacks if Israel stops assault
Families hold funerals for Air India crash victims
'Nothing left': Israelis grapple with damage from Iran strike
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Helicopter crashes in India, kills several pilgrims
Iran's massive missile barrage on Israel leaves casualties
Guinea's military leader Doumbouya sets up electoral body
More than 100 people killed in Nigeria's armed attack
Netanyahu wants to set region on fire, sabotage nuclear talks by attacking Iran: Erdogan
Putin, Trump discuss 'very alarming' Israel-Iran tensions in 50-minute call
Rwanda-Congo conflict: 'No peace deal will be signed' yet as talks continue
Erdogan, bin Salman discuss Israel-Iran tensions in phone call
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us