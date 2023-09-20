AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Morocco to spend $11.7b in post-earthquake repairs
The Moroccan government has said that some $11.7 billion will be used in post-earthquake repairs over the next five years.
Morocco to spend $11.7b in post-earthquake repairs
More than 2,900 people died after a devastating earthquake struck Morocco on September 8, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
September 20, 2023

Morocco plans to spend at least 120 billion dirhams ($11.7 billion) in a post-earthquake reconstruction plan over the next five years, the royal palace said on Wednesday.

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck on September 8, killing more than 2,900 people, mostly in the hard-to-reach villages of the High Atlas mountains.

The plan would target 4.2 million people in the worst-hit provinces of Al Haouz, Chichaoua, Taroudant, Marrakech, Ouarzazate and Azizlal, the royal palace said, following a meeting of King Mohammed VI with government and army officials.

The plan covers rehousing and the upgrade of infrastructure in a way that is conducive to social and economic development in the quake-hit areas, it said in the statement.

The quake-stricken areas are among Morocco's poorest, with many remote villages lacking proper roads and public services.

Relief scheme

The royal palace said the plan would be funded by the government’s budget, international aid and by a fund set up in response to the quake.

The fund has so far received some $700 million in donations.

Last week, the palace said that 50,000 houses were known to have been damaged and that authorities would provide shelter and 30,000 dirhams ($3,000) to affected households.

It also pledged to offer reconstruction aid of 140,000 dirhams for collapsed homes and 80,000 for damaged ones.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us