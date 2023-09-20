AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Niger’s Bazoum petitions court for his release, reinstatement
Ousted Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum has petitioned the ECOWAS court to order the military junta to release and reinstate him following the July 26 coup.
Niger’s Bazoum petitions court for his release, reinstatement
Deposed Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, his wife and son have been under detention since the July 26, 2023 coup. / Photo: AA   / Others
September 20, 2023

The Nigerien president, detained since July by the soldiers who deposed him, has petitioned a regional court demanding his release and reinstatement, according to court documents seen by The Associated Press on Wednesday.

President Mohamed Bazoum, in an application filed this week, requested an order stating that his detention by Niger’s junta infringes on his fundamental rights and that he should be reinstated as the country’s democratically elected president.

The application was filed by his lawyer in the West African regional bloc of ECOWAS court in Nigeria’s capital of Abuja.

Joined as defendants in the application are Bazoum's wife and son, both of whom are also detained by the soldiers who took over power in Niger in July, adding the country to a growing list of African countries where military regimes have replaced elected governments amid a resurgence of coups in the continent.

‘Human rights violations’

“The first thing we are aiming for with this complaint is to obtain a finding of human rights violations, in particular, the arbitrary arrest and detention of President Bazoum and members of his family, as well as the infringement of his freedom of movement,” Mohamed Seydou Diagne, Bazoum’s lawyer, told the AP.

The court application described Bazoum as a “victim” of the coup and asked the ECOWAS court to issue a ruling “restoring constitutional order” in Niger and reinstating him as president “until the legal end (of) the democratic mandate that the people of Niger has sovereignly entrusted” him.

Bazoum’s request to the court comes as the military leaders continue to strengthen their grip on power.

They have appointed several government officials, including a prime minister, and set in motion a transitional process which they have said would last for three years to the disagreement of regional leaders.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us