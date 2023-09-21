Türkiye's National flag carrier Turkish Airlines has won the APEX World Class award for the third time for its global leadership in guest experience and service quality in the aviation industry, according to a statement on Thursday.

Besides Turkish Airlines, the 2024 APEX World Class airlines are Emirates, Japan Airlines, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Qatar Airways, SAUDIA, Singapore Airlines, and Xiamen Airlines.

Air carriers that won the award for "truly master" guest experience did so by delivering outstanding customer service, as evaluated through a comprehensive audit of service quality, safety measures, and health control initiatives, according to APEX.

Ahmet Olmustur, Turkish Airlines’ chief marketing officer, said the award shows how well the carrier's strategies and efforts are working.

"Our ergonomic seats, personalised services, and unique offerings aimed at meeting our guests' needs are all part of our efforts to make the flight experience exceptional," he added.

APEX CEO Joe Leader said: "In the world of elevated aviation experiences, Turkish Airlines soars above five-star airline status as a paragon of excellence, winning as one of the only prestigious 2024 APEX World Class airlines in the world."

He also praised Turkish Airlines' on-board meals, saying: "With the touch of a Turkish Airlines flying chef, every meal becomes an unparalleled culinary journey, reminiscent of candlelit soirées under a starry Anatolian sky. Yet, it's their authentic and extravagant Turkish hospitality, a blend of warmth and luxury, that truly encapsulates the heart of their service.

Founded in 1933, Turkish Airlines flies to 344 destinations in 129 countries with a fleet of 429 aircraft.