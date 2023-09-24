AFRICA
Sudan's conflict: Al-Burhan holds talks with UN chief Guterres, ICC boss
Burhan has recently embarked on foreign trips seeking international support as his forces battle against the paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces, led by his former ally Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.
Sudan's army chief al-Burhan has recently intensified foreign trips. Photo: UN / Others
September 24, 2023

Sudan's army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan says the government is ready to collaborate with the UN on all matters to alleviate the suffering of Sudanese citizens.

Al-Burhan who is the head of the Sovereign Council of Sudan, met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim Khan in New York on Saturday.

The military chief emphasized the need for accountability for crimes committed by ''rebel forces'', referring to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) involved in fighting with the military.

"The UN will intensify its efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people and contribute to the efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict in a manner that preserves the existence of the state and its institutions," said Guterres.

Justice for victims

In his meeting with Khan, discussions revolved around crimes allegedly committed by RSF militias in the capital Khartoum, Darfur, and other regions of Sudan, Anadolu news agency reports.

Burhan emphasized his willingness to ensure justice for victims, while Khan pointed out that investigations would cover certain areas in Chad and Sudan.

Clashes between the military and the RSF began on April 15. The fighting has resulted in the deaths of at least 5,000 people, more than 12,000 injured and over 5 million displaced, according to the UN.

Burhan dissolved the RSF on Sept. 6, accusing it of rebelling against the state, committing serious violations against citizens and intentionally sabotaging the country's infrastructure.

RSF for talks

In an address to the UN General Assembly last week, Burhan urged the international community to designate the RSF, which has been in conflict with the military since April, a "terrorist group."

The RSF had also accused the Sudanese armed forces of committing crimes against civilians.

The commander of the RSF Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo had released a video message last week stating that he was ready for talks and a ceasefire with Burhan-led forces.

