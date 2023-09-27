AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Mali parties disappointed over election delay
Political parties in Mali have expressed their disappointment after the ruling junta announced an indefinite postponement of elections, initially scheduled for February 4, 2024.
Mali parties disappointed over election delay
Colonel Assimi Goita has been Mali’s transitional president since May 2021. / Photo: AA / Others
September 27, 2023

Malian political groups expressed outrage on Wednesday at the junta's decision to postpone indefinitely the presidential election that was supposed to bring back civilian rule.

The ruling junta on Monday announced a delay to a presidential election scheduled for February in the insurgency-hit West African nation.

New dates for the voting "will be communicated later," a government spokesperson had said.

The reasons given for the postponement included issues linked to the adoption this year of a new constitution and a review of the electoral lists.

'Unilateral' decision

The spokesperson also cited a dispute with French company Idemia, which the junta says is involved in the census process.

The M5-RFP opposition coalition denounced the "unilateral" decision to delay the two rounds of voting – initially set for February 4 and 18, 2024 – saying the junta needs "to respect its commitments."

Since Monday, other parties have spoken out against the postponement, which is a further challenge to the West African bloc ECOWAS.

ECOWAS has not reacted officially to the latest announcement but has been putting pressure on the junta since 2020 to return civilians to power.

Succession of coups

The 15-member organisation, which proclaims a principle of "zero tolerance" for coups d'etat, has been faced with a succession of coups since the first putsch in Bamako, in Mali's neighbours Burkina Faso and Niger, as well as in Guinea.

The Mali junta's announcement is yet another delay to the schedule for handing back power to elected civilians.

The soldiers, who carried out back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021, had earlier promised legislative elections for February 2022.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us