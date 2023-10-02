Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency has secured an arrest warrant for former petroleum minister Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says Alison-Madueke, who is facing graft charges in the United Kingdom, will answer to 13 counts of money laundering.

EFCC further said in a statement on Monday that Alison-Madueke’s money laundering scope extends to the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and Nigeria.

The agency is pushing for her extradition to Nigeria.

On Monday, the suspect appeared at a court in London, where she was charged with receiving bribes in the form of cash, luxury goods, flights on private jets, and the use of expensive properties in the United Kingdom in exchange for oil contracts during her stint as minister between 2010 and 2015.

'Not guilty'

During her arraignment at the Westminster Magistrates Court, Alison-Madueke only stated her name, date of birth and physical address.

Her lawyer Mark Bowen said the former minister will enter a plea of not guilty when she will formally face graft charges.

Alison-Madueke, who also served as president of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), was a key figure in President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

An investigation by the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) suggests she may have received bribes in exchange for granting lucrative oil and gas contracts.

Benefits worth £100,000

It is alleged that the 63-year-old enjoyed benefits worth at least £100,000 ($127,000), including cash payments, chauffeured vehicles, private jet flights, lavish vacations for her family and the use of multiple London properties.

“We suspect Diezani Alison-Madueke abused her power in Nigeria and accepted financial rewards for awarding multi-million-pound contracts,” Andy Kelly, head of the NCA's International Corruption Unit, said in August.

“These charges are a milestone in what has been a thorough and complex international investigation.”