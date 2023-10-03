WADA President, Witold Bańka, and WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to promote dopping-free sport in Geneva, Switzerland.

The agreement that will run until October 2027, provides a framework of cooperation between WHO and WADA on the prevention of substance abuse and emerging drugs, and the promotion of clean sport.

“The memorandum of understanding signed today with the World Health Organization is a watershed moment that will benefit anti-doping efforts worldwide. WADA leads the global collaborative mission for doping-free sport; and, in so doing, we also protect the health of individuals around the world," Banka said.

One of the three criteria for a substance to be added to WADA’s Prohibited List of Substances and Methods is if it represents an actual or potential health risk to athletes.

Dopping-free sport

Through the agreement, experts from both organizations will be able to work collaboratively to exchange information on emerging substances and reinforce scientific positions that will ultimately benefit not only athletes, but society as a whole.

“WHO’s commitment to health and well-being of society at large fits perfectly with our mission. I want to thank Dr Tedros and his team at WHO for their efforts leading up to this historic agreement and for their commitment to healthy, clean sport around the globe.”

Dr Tedros said partnering with WADA reflected WHO’s commitment to work closely with the sport sector to encourage increased physical activity globally in order to promote healthier lives for all.

"Sport and all forms of physical activity are essential to good health, and competitive sport plays a key role in inspiring people to be more active," said Dr Tedros.

"The use of performance-enhancing substances can harm athletes, and certainly harms sport and those who look up to athletes as role-models. Keeping sport clean, therefore, has benefits beyond the sporting arena for the health and well-being of individuals and societies everywhere," the WHO chief added.

Inside the MOU

The mou spells out measures to prevent and assess health risks associated with psychoactive substance use and related disorders, with a focus on doping compounds and substance use among athletes.

It also recommends awareness and advocacy campaigns for clean sport and substance misuse prevention worldwide.

This will involve raising awareness through education initiatives with the support of goodwill ambassadors and influencers to drive positive change.

It also calls for collaboration on sub-standard and falsified medical products, including identification of new emerging psychoactive drugs through sharing of information, mutual support, and engagement with sport federations.

The agreement also prioritises reporting on abuse and misuse of falsified and sub-standard medical products in sport.

According to the Athletics Integrity Unit,10 athletes entered the global list of ineligible persons within the past one year.