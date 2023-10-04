The Champions League continues on Wednesday, with day two of matches scheduled for the next round of games across Europe.

It was joy or pain for teams on Tuesday with Turkish side Galatasaray stunning Manchester United away with a 3-2 win, while Arsenal fell to French side Lens away also on Tuesday with a 2-1 loss.

Teams are now getting ready for the clashes scheduled for Wednesday with shocks and upsets tantalisingly waiting to be unleashed.

Leipzig vs. Manchester City

Leipzig is confident of avoiding a repeat of the 7-0 loss it endured on its last visit to Manchester City.

New signings Xavi Simons, Loïs Openda, and Benjamin Šeško have quickly settled in with nine goals between them in the Bundesliga so far.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his team "hates losing" and will perhaps take out their frustrations from the Premiership loss against Wolves in this game.

Atletico Madrid vs. Feyenoord

Atletico Madrid will try to extend its winning streak to four matches when it hosts Feyenoord.

Diego Simeone’s team have won three games in a row in the Spanish league, including 3-1 against Real Madrid.

Feyenoord, for their part, have won six straight games in all competitions, including 2-0 in the tournament opener against Celtic.

Predictions are almost impossible here as both teams enter the fray with stunning firepower.

Porto vs. Barcelona

Barcelona, who began this campaign with a resounding 5-0 win over Antwerp at home, will go into this clash against Porto without key players Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, and Raphinha because of injuries.

Porto also goes into the clash strong, winning Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 in its first game, but know they must never underestimate Barcelona.

Dortmund vs. AC Milan

Borussia Dortmund will be expected to produce a more spirited performance against AC Milan than it did in its opening loss at Paris Saint-Germain, especially in front of its own fans.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzić, sporting director Sebastian Kehl, and club advisor Matthias Sammer all criticised the team after its 2-0 loss in Paris. Milan drew at Newcastle 0-0 in its opening game. That followed immediately after a 5-1 humiliation in the Serie A derby.

Coach Stefano Pioli has been playing recorded sounds from Dortmund home games to prepare his team for the atmosphere in the stadium.

Newcastle vs. PSG

Newcastle United will take on Paris Saint-Germain in their first Champions League game on home soil in two decades.

Newcastle are unbeaten in five games across competitions and have not conceded a goal in five games in that time.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the Champions League group and have been in impressive form over the past month.

On a side note for PSG, star player Kylian Mbappe’s contract only runs until the end of the season, and this could be his last chance to lead PSG to the Champions League title.