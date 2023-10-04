Flash floods that swept through India's northeastern Sikkim state on Wednesday morning killed at least ten people and left 82 others missing, including 22 Indian Army personnel, officials said.

So far, the bodies of ten people have been recovered, with 82 others still missing, Sikkim's Chief Secretary Vijay Bhushan Pathak told Anadolu over the phone, who added that the rescue operation continues in the state.

India's National Disaster Management Authority said in a statement on Wednesday evening that in the early hours of Wednesday, there was a sudden surge in water flow in the Teesta River, which washed away several bridges, the Chungthang Dam, and impacted several small villages, towns, and infrastructure projects in the upper reaches of the river valley.

"While scientists are investigating the exact cause of the flash floods, the primary reason for the sudden surge appears to be a likely combination of excess rainfall and a GLOF (Glacial Lake Outburst Flood) event at South Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim," the statement said, adding that the lake is at a height of 5,200 metres, with a towering ice-capped feature at about 6,800 metres to the north of and in close proximity to the lake.

Search and rescue

"Several persons, including 23 army men are missing," and "continued snowfall in upper reaches and rainfall and clouds in lower reaches are hampering the deployment of helicopters and relief operations," it added.

"However, consistent efforts are underway to assist the State Government in all manner possible. Relief camps have been set up at several locations in the affected areas," the statement noted.

It said the main districts affected are Mangan, Gangtok, Pakyong, and Namchi.

The Indian government in a separate statement said the National Disaster Response Force has already deployed three teams, with additional teams on standby in Guwahati and Patna cities.

It said an adequate number of teams and assets of the army and air force are being deployed to assist the state in its rescue and restoration efforts.

On Wednesday morning, Defence Ministry spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat said at least 23 Indian Army personnel are missing after a cloud burst triggered a flash flood in the state.

In the evening, he said the search and rescue operation is still ongoing, with one soldier rescued so far.