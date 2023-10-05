The Algerian authorities have announced the tightening of health measures at border crossings to avoid the spread of bedbugs, which have recently invaded French cities.

In a statement on Thursday, the Algerian health ministry announced “application of international health regulations in anticipation of the spread of any epidemiological development.”

The ministry, in coordination with various authorities, activated “the health vigilance system to prevent bedbug infiltration.”

According to the ministry, the procedures include “health monitoring and disinfecting of aircrafts, ships, and means of land transportation in the event of a threat noticed by employees of border health control centers.”

Algerian Health Minister Abdelhak Saihi denied on Tuesday the detection of bedbugs in the North African country.

France’s bedbug nightmare

Bedbugs have invaded French cities, raising concern among Algerians about the possibility of the insects’ transmission to their country, given the heavy traffic between the two countries.

On Tuesday, French Health Minister Aurelien Rousseau urged the public not to panic about the spread of bedbugs.

The French government early this week vowed to take action to “reassure and protect” the public against the bedbug infestation.

Dozens of shocking videos were published on different social media platforms on the spread of bedbugs in buses, trains, airports, and other public places in Paris.

Olympic Games

The bedbug infestation comes as Paris is preparing to host the 2024 Olympic Games.

Bedbugs are small, parasitic insects that feed on the blood of humans and animals, often found in bedding and furniture, causing itchy bites and infestations in homes and hotels.